KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown, one of his four in the game.

Before going into halftime with a 20-10 deficit, most Chiefs players said the fire came on in the team when Chris Jones received his controversial roughing the passer call on the Raiders’ last drive of the second quarter.

“I think there was anger of just how we had played up until that point,” Mahomes said after the game.

“I mean, I feel like they were the physical team. They brought the fight to us, but I thought our guys responded, and I was just talking with guys in the locker room and was like, “Sometimes these games (are) the ones that build the true character of the team.” Whenever you come out, and they’re throwing the first punch and hit you and how you respond and go back and fight, that was good to see from this team.”

The call even got head coach Andy Reid to yell at the referees.

“I’ve never tried to calm that guy down,” Kelce said.

“Once Big Red gets fired up, we’re rolling. I promise you that.”

From that point, Kelce’s four touchdowns helped the Chiefs hold off a late Raiders rally to win the game 30-29.

Kelce’s 4 receiving TDs are most by a player in a game in 2022 and the first 4 receiving TD game by any player since WR Marvin Jones Jr. had 4 on Oct. 20, 2019. His four-touchdown game also ties the franchise record for the most receiving TDs in a game.

Kelce is tied with Tyreek Hill for catching the most touchdown passes from Mahomes at 41.

With the duo having almost five years under their belt, their chemistry just seems to get better with every season.

“It just comes with a lot of reps. Knowing that he’s going to be ready for the ball right when he comes out of that break and just giving him a chance, and that’s stuff that I’m (going to) continue to work on with other guys,” Mahomes said about Kelce.

“The corner route that I threw to JuJu (Smith-Schuster) down at the RedZone, same thing. It’s like you just put it at the spot. He knows he’s going to be there and make stuff happen. So that just comes with reps, and I’m sure those other guys will get involved as well (in) the same way.”

The duo’s connection will be pivotal as the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in an 2021 AFC Divisional Round rematch on Sunday.