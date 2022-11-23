KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two Kansas City Chiefs stars are amongst the top-five vote-getters for the 2023 Pro Bowl through the first week of voting.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce sit No. 2 and No. 4, both nearing 70,000 votes.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sits at fifth.

WR Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings: 71,403 QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs: 69,679 RB Saquon Barkley – New York Giants: 68,936 TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs: 68,873 WR Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins: 67,198

Kelce is on pace to make his eighth total and consecutive Pro Bowl, while Mahomes is vying for his fifth consecutive.

The Pro Bowl will look different this year, consisting of a flag football game and skills competition, but Mahomes and Kelce will be looking to skip Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas and be in preparation mode for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Voting is open until December 15, and fans can vote on the NFL website or, soon, on Twitter.