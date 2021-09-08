Mahomes nears record books again entering 2021 season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Since he took the league by storm in 2018, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has entered his name into the NFL record books year after year.

Entering the 2021 season, the fourth-year starter will have another chance to etch his name into history, and it might not take him long to get there.

According to James Palmer from the NFL Network, Mahomes is 221 passing yards from passing Kurt Warner’s record in his first 50 starts and 3 touchdowns away from leaping Dan Marino for most touchdowns in his first 50 starts.

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns will be Mahomes’ 47th regular-season start, meaning he has four games to pass the legendary quarterbacks who currently hold the records.

In his career, the former MVP has averaged 307.7 passing yards per game and 2.5 touchdowns per game, making it possible for the 25-year-old to eclipse Warner and Marino on Sunday.

Mahomes enters the season as the favorite to win the MVP trophy. The last time he did it, he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

In September, Mahomes has never recorded a loss or thrown an interception.

September Stats

Yards – 3,395

Touchdown passes – 32

Interceptions – 0

Completion percentage – 67.46%

Passer rating – 124.03

Win-Loss – 10-0

“We stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Mahomes said. “We have a very tough training camp, as everyone knows. We really compete and go at it every day at practice. I think that prepares to be ready to go from day one. We’ve came out, at least in my time here, with a lot of really good football teams up early in the season, and we know if you lose a game in September, it could cost you at the end of the season as far as seeding.”

Mahomes’ impressive start to his career continues in his fourth year as a starter on Sunday, September 12, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.