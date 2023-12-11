KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — There has been a lot of talk in the sports world about the Kansas City Chiefs’ reaction to Kadarius Toney’s offsides call in their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The play happened when Travis Kelce threw a lateral pass to Toney from the Bills 21-yard line; Toney ran the rest of the way for what likely would’ve been a game-winning touchdown with 1:12 left.

But the Chiefs were called for a penalty, nullifying the play and eventually turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was furious as the game concluded, even expressing his anger to Bills quarterback Josh Allen when they greeted each other after the game.

That frustration boiled over into Mahome’s postgame press conference, where he and head coach Andy Reid both called out the officials.

Well, Mahomes had a much different tone Monday afternoon, retracting his statements on 610 Sports radio, The Drive.

“Obviously, you don’t react that way. I mean, I care, man. I love it, I love this game, I love my teammates, and I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win,” Mahomes said. “But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way towards officials or really anybody in life.

“Probably regret acting like that, but more than anything, I regret the way I acted toward Josh after the game ’cause he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man.

“It’s not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sideline.”

Reid also stated that Toney never checked with the officials whether he was lined up correctly or not.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the league is reviewing Mahomes’ and Reid’s postgame comments for their policy against questioning the integrity of the referees.

The Chiefs will look to turn the page and get back on the winning side this Sunday vs the New England Patriots as the postseason nears in a tightly contested AFC race.