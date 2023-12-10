KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory after their defeat to Buffalo, losing three of their last four games and sitting two games back of the AFC number 1-seed.

It’s also another game magnified by a crucial late-game mistake by a Chiefs wide receiver, or a call or non-call by an official.

When the Chiefs had the ball with just over a minute left on 2nd & 10, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 25-yard gain on the right side of the field. After Kelce caught the pass, he threw a lateral across the field to Kadarius Toney, who finished the play with what would’ve been a touchdown.

But Toney was called offsides before the snap, nullifying the touchdown. The Chiefs turned the ball over on downs two plays later, ending the game.

Mahomes left the field furious, throwing his helmet on the sideline due to his frustration with the officials.

Head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes shared those frustrations after the game.

“Normally, if it’s even close, you get a warning. The head coach gets a warning,” Reid said, referring to Toney being lined up offside.

“I don’t know. I didn’t have a protractor out there. It’s a bit embarrassing. I’ve been in the league a long time and I haven’t had one like that. At least for that kind of position there, it’s not given a heads up to.”

Mahomes expressed similar sentiments as Reid.

“Obviously, tough to swallow. Not only for me but just for football in general, to take away greatness like that. For a guy like Travis to make a play like that,” Mahomes said.

“Who knows if we win? I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. That’s why last week, I didn’t say anything about the flag that didn’t get called on Marquez [Valdes-Scantling].”

Mahomes said it was the first time in his NFL career that offensive offsides has been called in his career and that none of the refs gave him an explanation.

“I’ve played seven years and never had offensive offsides called. That’s elementary school. You point to the ref, do all that different type of stuff and it doesn’t get called and if it does, they warn you, and there was no warning throughout the entire game, and then you wait until there’s a minute left in the game, you make a call like that.

“It’s tough, man. Lost for words, man. Regardless of if we win or lose, just for it to end with another game and we’re talking about the refs. That’s just not what we want for the NFL and for football.”

Receivers typically check with the officials and are warned whether they are lined up correctly.

“I asked three different refs. No one said anything.”

The Chiefs’ frustrations are understandable.

They are now only one game ahead of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and they are two games out of the one seed in the AFC, behind the Baltimore Ravens and possibly the Miami Dolphins if they beat the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

The Chiefs own the tiebreaker over the Ravens and Dolphins. They currently are the third seed and sit at 8-5.

They will look to get back on the right foot when they head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at noon.