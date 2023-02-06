KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with a sprained ankle heading into Super Bowl LVII.

But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seems to be making progress ahead of the big game after getting a week off.

“It’s definitely in a better position than it was at this time last week,” Mahomes said.

The ankle injury didn’t seem to have an effect on Mahomes’ play in the AFC Championship, as he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes will be going against a historic and vaunted Philadelphia Eagles defensive line that is third all-time in sacks in an entire season with 78 (including postseason), so the Chiefs signal-caller will have his hands full.

“We got a lot of guys that played together and had a great season. I just trust in [the offensive line]. We know it’s going to be a challenge. They’re one of the best defensive lines in history when you look at sacks,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will look to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. CT.