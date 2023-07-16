KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most beloved figures in KC sports history and across the NFL, the ‘villain’ role is what he embraces.

Mahomes did an interview with CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson. Burleson asked Mahomes whether he liked being the villain on the road or the hero when playing at home.

“Obviously, it’s cool at Arrowhead to be the hero and win the games and be able to host the AFC Championship trophy,” Mahomes said. “But it’s just as fun—no offense to any of my division opponents—to go to their places and win those games.”

And based on that statement, Mahomes has definitely had an immense out of fun. In his five seasons as the Chiefs starter, he has yet to lose a divisional road game.

The reigning MVP will continue that streak this season as the Chiefs prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.

The quest for a repeat will begin on Monday, July 23, as the Chiefs start training camp at Missouri Western’s Spratt stadium.