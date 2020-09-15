Mahomes says proposing to his girlfriend was more nerve-racking than 4th quarter of Superbowl

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked Monday on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP), “What’s more nervous – the fourth quarter of the Superbowl or finally proposing to your long-time girlfriend?”

On February 2, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Superbowl win in 50 years. Then, on September 1 (the same day he and his teammates received their Superbowl rings) Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Matthews wrote on Instagram.

So, which was more nerve-racking?

“Probably proposing,” Mahomes responded. “You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-racking especially when you’ve been with someone for so long. But before you get on that knee, man, your heart is racing, I can promise you that!”

Who will be the best man?

“I’ll probably think about it for a while,” Mahomes said. “Luckily for me, I got a lot guys I can choose to be best man.”

