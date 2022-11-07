KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a tough and physical win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football to improve to 6-2 on the season and tie the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC.

The win came in overtime and took a record-breaking performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to earn every point.

Mahomes threw a career-high 68 pass attempts and completed a career-high 43 of them. It is tied for the third-most pass attempts in an NFL game in league history.

Drew Bledsoe vs Minnesota Vikings – 11/13/1994: 70 pass attempts Vinny Testaverde at Baltimore Ravens – 12/24/2000: 69 pass attempts Patrick Mahomes vs Tennessee Titans – 11/6/2022: 68 pass attempts Jared Goff vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9/29/2019: 68 pass attempts Jon Kitna vs Pittsburgh Steelers – 12/30/2001: 68 pass attempts George Blanda at Buffalo Bills – 11/1/1964: 68 pass attempts

“I already texted Bobby Stroupe, my trainer, and said, ‘I’m not coming in tomorrow,'” Mahomes said. “It’s a battle. You know going into this game against this team it’s always going to be a battle, it’s going to be a fight.”

He beat his personal career-high of 54 pass attempts he set against Buffalo in 2021.

Besides the use of his arm, Mahomes also rushed for the most yards in a regular season game in his career with 63, besting the 61 yards he ran against the Bills in the same game.

“These are games you’re going to need if you want to try to win the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we want to be that high flying, scoring every time we’re out there on the field (offense) but I think with the schedule that we’ve played we’ve won all different type of ways against a lot of great football teams.”

Mahomes’ performance propelled him to second-best odds to win the Most Valuable Player award behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, according to Draft Kings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs will stay at home for another week when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 13 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.