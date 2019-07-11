Mahomes snags ‘Best NFL Player’ award at 2019 ESPY’s

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: (L-R) Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes accept the Best Game Award for Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KSNW) – The awards and accolades haven’t stopped coming for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player received the Best NFL Player award at the 2019 ESPY’s in Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

This comes as Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns for a Chiefs team that went 12-4 and made it all the way to the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes was also on stage with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to receive the award for ‘Best Game.’ The Rams defeated the Chiefs, 54-51, back in November of last year.

The Chiefs third-year quarterback was also up for ‘Male Athlete of the Year’, but lost out to Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2018-19 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.