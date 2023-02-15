KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are having an exciting day as they celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom.

Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans have packed Grand Boulevard and Union Station for the team’s second Super Bowl parade and rally in just four years.

And just like fans dressed in their best Chiefs gear, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and more dressed to impress, too.

Kansas City’s favorite quarterback sported a pair of Oakley goggles, a red coat and his Super Bowl LIV ring — oh, and a Chiefs-themed WWE belt.

Mahomes unveiled the championship belt after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles on Sunday night. WWE on FOX tweeted video of the team celebrating with the belt in the locker room. The Chiefs QB then took it out around Phoenix as the celebrations continued that night.

On Wednesday, he busted out the WWE belt once again, fitting for the Chiefs’ Parade of Champions.

As the Chiefs made their way down the parade route, the Mahomes and the rest of the team started out atop red double decker buses. But it didn’t take long for plenty of players to get down and interact with fans.

Mahomes was spotted chugging a few Coors beers on the parade route and showing off his Super Bowl MVP trophy.

FOX4 crews are at the Super Bowl rally. You can watch all the excitement online.