Mahomes Sr. talks superstitions, injuries and ketchup ahead of playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – He wore the Mahomes jersey first. Patrick Mahomes, Sr. has attended almost every one of his son’s Kansas City Chiefs games and before he headed to Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs 51-31 victory against the Houston Texans, he sat down with WDAF’s Carey Wickersham to talk about endorsements, superstitions, injuries, grape jelly and mayonnaise.

On Sunday, Kansas City will host Tennessee for the AFC championship and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have not been there since winning the 1971 game. The Titans lost their only Super Bowl appearance in 2000. The NFC title game will have San Francisco hosting Green Bay in what has been a classic playoff rivalry.

