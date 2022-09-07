KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are healthy heading into the week one match-up with the Arizona Cardinals. Everyone on the active roster was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a healthy understanding of Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“They were the one school, and I credit Kingsbury. He’s the one that came down and saw me, talked to me, talked to my family and everything like that and believed in me,” Mahomes said.

The ‘They is Texas Tech .. alma mater of the Chiefs QB. It’s also the alma mater of the coach he’s facing Sunday.

Mahomes threw for over 11,000 yards and over 90 touchdowns during his Red Raider career.

“It’s someone who taught me a ton, not only about football but about life,” Mahomes said. “He got me kind of out of high school where I was a baseball player, trying to play football and basically trying to be on my own. You’re leaving the household and kind of being on your own and he helped me become who I am today, and it’ll be cool to play against him. Hopefully, I get the win because you’ll have those little ‘bragging rights,’ you know, because I see him every once in a while, in the offseason.”

Mahomes said he keeps in touch with Kingsbury frequently.

“We kind of keep in touch through all kinds of group messages with all those guys, and so it’ll be cool to go against him, and it won’t be a lot of communication this week, I know that,” Mahomes said.

When Mahomes was going through the draft process, he said Kingsbury helped him become the QB he was because he maximized his strengths.

“He would teach me here and there about how to be more mechanical in the pocket and the fundamentals of the game, but he never restricted who I was,” Mahomes said.

Andy Reid took advice from Kingsbury when making sure they made the right choice to draft Mahomes.

“He loved Patrick (Mahomes). He thought he’d be a great professional football player even though maybe the offense was different. But you’re seeing his offense now be very, very successful. You’re seeing Patrick also be very successful. He told me he’s good,” Reid said.

As for Kingsbury, maybe knowing a way to stop Mahomes on Sunday?

“I hope not. I haven’t played against him yet,” he said, laughing. “I haven’t played against him yet, but I’m sure he has a few more tricks that he might know from my college days, but I feel like I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been in the NFL. So, hopefully, we can combat that.”

Kingsbury is still very proud of the man on and off the field Patrick Mahomes has become.

“I’m really proud of the person more than anything, just watching how he’s grown up, the leadership qualities he shows on and off the field,” Kingsbury said. “Any time you watch him in any of those arenas, just how socially responsible he is, how he leads, how he treats people, the stuff he does in the community with charities. He runs the gamut of what you want a sports star to be like and carry himself, and so that’s been really special to watch that development.”

But added, “It’ll be surreal” going up against the QB he Coached in College. The Chiefs face the Cardinals on Sunday.