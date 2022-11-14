KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City during an exclusive showing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

With the help of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Adidas Football, the kids received red-carpet treatment, including interviews, as well as gear from Mahomes’ collaboration with Marvel.

Before the start of the movie, Mahomes surprised the group and arrived for pictures and a small meet and greet.

Mahomes’ partnership with Marvel helped release a Black Panther Impact FLX shoe on September 30.