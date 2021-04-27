Mahomes wears fiancé Brittany Matthews name at KC NWSL home opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s common to see Brittany Matthews wearing her fiancé’s name at a Chiefs game. Now, Patrick Mahomes got to return the favor on the soccer pitch.

KC NWSL held its inaugural home opener last night at Children’s Mercy Park against the Houston Dash.

Matthews, who is a part-owner, posted pictures of the evening on social media. In several photos, Mahomes is seen wearing a white jersey with the name “Matthews” on the back. Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, and Matthews wore matching jerseys.

“Get you a fiancé who rocks your name like you rock his,” Matthews wrote in her Instagram story. The post was reshared on Twitter through KC NWSL reporter Aly Trost.

From @KCWoSo owner @brittanylynne8’s Instagram 😍



Caption: “get you a fiancé who rocks your name like you rock his”



Couple goals 🙌 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/8degw9WndT — Aly Trost (@AlyTrost) April 27, 2021

KC NWSL lost their match to Houston, 1-3. The team has a 0-1-2 record with 1 point in the Challenge Cup.

Monday’s match was played at Children’s Mercy, though the team’s home pitch is actually at Legends Field. The location change happened as construction was still underway from baseball to soccer.

The team expects to play their next game at Legends, facing OL Reign on May 3.