KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are approaching and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get a head start.

With many new faces at wide receiver for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has been working out in Texas with the skill position players as they get ready for OTA’s.

Mahomes is looking to build chemistry with his new receivers on and off the field, and that is a big reason why Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy decided to have virtual voluntary meetings.

“Having them with a little time away to do their bonding with themselves, especially with the influx of new players, I think is important,” Reid said. “It says a lot about Patrick.”

Mahomes also views this as a very opportune time to get closer to his receivers.

“First, we want to build those relationships. I think that’s what made us so great over these last few years,” Mahomes said. “I wanted to get everybody together, so they get to meet each other, they learn how each other kind of acts with each other and how to build those friendships, and I wanted to really focus on the details.”

With the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs will look to spread the ball around more, a contrast from previous seasons.

“We have [a] nice mixture of speed and size, which I will think will force defenses to not only play those deep coverages but come up to play some man too. I think we’ll be able to have a different variety for them. They won’t know exactly where the ball is going every single play. They don’t know where it’s going to cause we have so many different guys that can make plays in this offense,” the Chief’s signal-caller said.

Mahomes has played five career games without Hill and has had success, a sample size of what we could be to come this season.

In those games, Mahomes is 4-1 with a 63% completion percentage, 347 pass yards per game, eight touchdowns and one interception.

“I don’t think it’ll be significantly different. It’ll be similar to what we did in the games Tyreek couldn’t play in,” Reid said about what the offense will look like this upcoming season without Hill.

The main thing Mahomes said he realized about throwing to his new targets is their size and physicality as he said they’ve caught multiple balls that he thought he overthrew.

“I’ve thrown it high thinking it’s an overthrow, and those guys are catching it easy. So, just having that size, I think, will be different. I’m excited for it, cause I think it will be very useful for us during the season,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will be looking to get solid production from their new targets in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as they will play big role if the Chiefs want to continue their success on offense.

OTA offseason workouts begin for the Chiefs on May 25.