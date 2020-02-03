Mahomes youngest player to earn Super Bowl MVP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (KSNW) – Leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the title of Super Bowl MVP Sunday night.
At 24 years old, Mahomes is the youngest player in the history of the NFL to be named Super Bowl MVP.
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory and deliver the franchise its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Mahomes was selected the game’s MVP after bouncing back from being intercepted on two straight possessions and seeing the Chiefs’ title hopes appear in serious jeopardy.
Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards and the two scores, and also had a 1-yard touchdown run against the 49ers.
- BreAnna Monk