Majority of America rooting for Chiefs to beat Bucs in Super Bowl LV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A majority of America is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Super Bowl LV, according to Twitter data research.

Betonline.ag used Twitter’s geotag data to measure the hashtags used in each state, such as #ChiefsKingdom, #RunitBack, #GoBucs, and #RaisetheFlags.

Over 200,000 total tweets were tracked. The Chiefs won 33 states with the Bucs at 17.

The map shows the Bucs getting support from southeastern United States, as well as the New England area, likely because of Tom Brady.