Man, myth, legend: Chiefs fans are hopeful for season with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Game day in Wichita means you are guaranteed to see some red and gold.

For Kansas City Chiefs fans, they have a special place in their hearts for one man specifically.

“Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback we have seen ever since I’ve been a football fan of the Kansas City Chiefs,” said superfan William Glander.

As the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes is a source of pride for fans. Aaron Rowhuff says this season he has been holding up to his title.

“I think that we are playing very well. I think Mahomes is still playing great football. Still worried about the defense a little bit. We’re having too many shootouts to really, cause you gotta be prepared for New England.”

The Chiefs started their season undefeated with a 4-0 record. Fans know to make it to the big game at the end of season, it will take more than a star quarterback.

“It just depends on how the defense plays at the end of the day. (Mahomes) can put up the points, but they gotta be able to stop them too,” said Rowhuff.

Despite Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Kansas City fans are hopeful their team will make it to that end goal.

“We’re going to the Superbowl this year. I’m pretty sure about it”, said Glander.

