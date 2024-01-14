KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday’s wild card matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins was the last stop on a lifelong journey for Jay Rand.

After attending the game, he will have visited all 32 NFL stadiums. He told WDAF-TV that it has been a lifelong journey, starting with his favorite team, the Chiefs rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m not going to hit all 30-plus stadiums, just going to Raider games,” Rand said, who grew up in Los Angeles, where the Raiders used to be located.

He had been to several away games when he said, “You know what? I can do this. I’m going to go to every stadium.”

Rand is a retired San Francisco Police Sergeant and started to go to stadiums when the Raiders weren’t playing. “Then I became a superfan.” We asked him why he chose to visit all the stadiums, his response: “I have no idea; I just love football.”

We asked which ones were his favorite, to which he said he liked the ones that had been recently built, such as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and Allegiant Stadium, home to his Las Vegas Raiders.

It was Rand’s first time to his divisional rival’s stadium on Saturday, and even though Arrowhead is known for tailgating, he persisted that “The very best stadium ever for tailgating was the old Oakland Coliseum,” where the Raiders played until 2019.

Finally, we asked Rand to look back on a lifelong journey that ended on Saturday. “It put a dent in my pocket but I’m living every man’s dream.”