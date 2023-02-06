WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Super Bowl LVII.

A map shows what team each state is rooting for. The Eagles lead with 28 states, followed by the Chiefs at 22 states.

The eastern Midwest rooting for the Eagles can be explained by Bengals fans wanting to see their loss avenged, and the Eagles rooting interest out west can be explained by the Chiefs divisional rivalry with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The middle of the country is rooting for the Chiefs. Texas is definitely rooting for the Chiefs, as Dallas Cowboys fans certainly don’t want to see their hated rival, the Eagles, win the Super Bowl.

The map was put together by betonline.ag using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.