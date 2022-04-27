DALLAS — Champ, the Dallas Mavericks Mascot, took a football to the team’s Game 5 win over the Utah Jazz and got two big name quarterbacks to sign it, skipping over a third just a few seats away.

During a stoppage in the game, Champ got the football autographed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, skipping past Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Mahomes is an avid Mavericks fan and grew up a little over an hour away from the Dallas area in Tyler, Texas. Aikman played 12 years for the Cowboys winning three Super Bowls for “America’s Team” (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX).

“Champ made the play of the game in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs!” the video said.

Murray, who sat courtside just a few seats away from Mahomes, is from Bedford, Texas, another suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Both are Big 12 products with Mahomes playing college at Texas Tech and Murray playing with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The video continues to say that Champ was out to get signatures from Super Bowl winning quarterbacks. Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers, the first championship for Kansas City in 50 years.

Murray has yet to take the Cardinals to the championship game, despite some strong seasons to start his career.

This offseason, Murray has made headlines due to rumored disputes with his team over a contract extension.

The Oklahoma Sooners product’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement saying Murray was committed to the team, but was looking for financial security “in-line with the current QB market.”

As of this writing, Mahomes is the third highest paid player in the NFL with an average salary of $45 million a year.

Murray is entering the final year of his rookie deal with Arizona poised to pick up his fifth-year option as contract talks continue.

Both the Chiefs and Cardinals are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft to take place on Thursday as they look to add to their rosters and win Super Bowl LVII which will be played at the Cardinals home field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.