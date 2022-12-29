WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.

Before the game kicks off, a KC-135 Stratotanker plane from McConnell Air Force Base will conduct a flyover as singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks performs the national anthem.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a refueling aircraft developed by Boeing. According to the McConnell Air Force Base website, it was originally deployed in August 1956.

The Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a record of 12-3. The Broncos, on the other hand, are in dead last in the division with a 4-10 record.

The game will kick off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS.