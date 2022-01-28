KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will step on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and play for a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and an AFC Championship game against back-to-back AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 25-year-old has worn many helmets in his football career, but a certain helmet from many years ago will look familiar to the fans in Arrowhead.

Burrow’s dad, Jimmy, a retired coach, shared an image of the young star quarterback as a child, sitting in his mother’s lap donning a red plastic helmet with a white and red arrowhead on the side.

Joe Burrow asked about this picture during availability. He says he still has that plastic little #Chiefs helmet back in his room at home. https://t.co/zYMjfhw5X6 pic.twitter.com/1aigAEuijc — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 28, 2022

“I would say I was probably a Chiefs fan before I can remember being a Chiefs fan. I was probably to young to remember all that, but I still have that little plastic helmet in my room back home, so that is what it is,” Burrow said.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will wear the orange and black tiger-striped helmet as he steps on the field in Kansas City for the first time in his playing career.

The Bengals and the Chiefs will kickoff the AFC Championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.