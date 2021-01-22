Meet the ‘little’ Kansas City Chiefs superfan

Sunday’s football game between the Chiefs and the Bills will determine who goes to the Super Bowl. One little guy is cheering them on in a big way.

Trip Carrell is a superfan and a football player. His love for the Chiefs is something that goes back to his younger years.

“They won the Super Bowl last time, and when I was younger, I used to like Chiefs because the Chiefs have lost like two games, and last year when I was little, the Chiefs lost two games against the Titans and Tom Brady, but Tom Brady now plays for the Buccaneers, but we can beat them now.

Trip said his favorite moments are when Tyreek Hill made a flip against the Buccanneers and when Travis Kelci made a touchdown against the Raiders.