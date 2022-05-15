KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another former Kansas City Chief will be heading to Miami.

Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram has signed with the Miami Dolphins and will join former Chief Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

Melvin Ingram joined the Chiefs in the middle of last season after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing nine games with the team.

He notched 15 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while on the Chiefs.

He provided a boost for a Chiefs pass-rush that was struggling.

The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Ingram just a few weeks ago, offering him a one-year contract worth $4.4 million.