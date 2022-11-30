KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be one of several featured in former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s new docuseries highlighting the evolution of the Black quarterback.

Vick, who played 13 years in the NFL for four teams, will lead the eight-part docuseries as part of the inaugural production from Fubo Studios, the new production studio from Fubo TV.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said.

The series will feature conversations with coaches and players that provide a first-hand look at Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

Along with Mahomes, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former Chiefs assistant Tony Dungy, NFL quarterback Cam Newton and former NFL quarterback Doug Williams will feature in those conversations.

“I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb,” Vick said. “When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

Mahomes is one of three Black quarterbacks who has ever lifted the Lombardi Trophy, joining Doug Williams and Russell Wilson.

In his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Vick was coached by Reid and, after his playing career, joined Reid on the Chiefs coaching staff as a coaching intern.

Reid also coached McNabb while at the Eagles.

FredAnthony Smith, who directed and produced several “NFL 360” projects, will direct and serve as executive producer of the series.

No release date or name for the series has been released at this time.