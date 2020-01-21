Mitch Holthus preparing to call his first-ever Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – “For the first time in 50 years, we are going to the Super Bowl.”

The words Mitch Holthus has been waiting to say and Chiefs Kingdom have been waiting to hear.

“They were able to put the hammer down baby.”

People started lining up as early as 1:30 p.m. to get a seat for the 6 p.m. Chiefs Kingdom Show. Hundreds stood behind just to be part of the festivities celebrating the Chiefs AFC Championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.

“It’s incredible. Last night, I cried happiness, been a Chiefs fan all my life,” said Matt Stockdale, Chiefs fan.

“It is amazing what’s going on now in Kansas City, everyone is just pumped up the excitement level,” said Lynn Schmidt, Chiefs fan.

And as Holthus prepares to travel with the team to call the game, his first-ever Super Bowl as a fan or broadcaster, he can’t help about being on the mic for the historic call on Sunday.

“It was decades flashing in front of my eyes, my brain was just scanning these people through two and 14 seasons. It was the way I ended the game, the king forever of the kingdom. The team that Lamar Hunt founded has just won Lamar Hunt’s trophy in the stadium that was Lamar Hunt’s dream,” said Holthus.

Now they are after the Lombardi Trophy.

“Ah, 49ers going down.”

LATEST STORIES: