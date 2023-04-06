Donna Kelce’s split jersey and custom shoes are on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by the Pro Football Hall of Fame)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of the Kelce family is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce collecting records, and Philadelphia Center Jason Kelce coming back for his 13th season, it was bound to happen.

But it’s the men’s mother, Donna Kelce, who earned the coveted position.

The split jersey and custom shoes Kelce wore leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., are on display at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Travis autographed the jersey and included a special message that says “Love You Mommy!”

The display includes a picture of Kelce and her sons after she presented them with homemade chocolate chip cookies on opening night at the Super Bowl.

Kelce certainly earned the honor.

She is the first mom to have sons on teams that played against each other in a Super Bowl.

When asked who she planned to cheer for during the game, Kelce responded “offense.” It was the easy answer since both Travis and Jason play on the offense for their teams.

Kelce rode in the Chiefs Super Bowl parade with Travis, sat in the Saturday Night Live audience when he hosted the show, and threw out the first pitch at the home opener for the Cleveland Guardians this week.