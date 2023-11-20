KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what is the most anticipated game of the NFL regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a Super Bowl rematch.
Both teams also are atop their conferences as this matchup could also be a preview of another bout in February.
Chiefs Inactives
- WR Richie James
- DE BJ Thompson
- OL Mike Caliendo
- DT Neil Farrell
- DE Malik Herring
Eagles Inactives
- QB Tanner McKee
- RB Rashad Penny
- DT Moro Ojomo
- G Sua Opeta
- TE Dallas Goedert
- DE Derek Barnett
1st Quarter
- Eagles win the toss and defer, Chiefs will defer
- Hassan Reddick sacks Mahomes on 2nd down for a nine yard loss
- Chiefs will punt on their opening drive after a three-and-out
- Chiefs force a three-and-out of their own after a Trent McDuffie sack
- Mahomes climbs up in the pocket and finds Justin Watson on a three-yard touchdown, 7-0 Chiefs
- D’Andre Swift scores on a four-yard TD run, Eagles tie the game up 7-7
- Mecole Hardman has left the game with a thumb injury, he is questionable to return
2nd Quarter
- L’Jarius picks off Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs get the ball back at their own 30