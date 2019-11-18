Monday Night Football preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs will look to get back on track as they take on the Chargers in Mexico City in a must-win Monday Night Football matchup.

After dropping four of their last six games, the Chiefs are now tied with the Raiders in the AFC West.

This is the first game that the Chiefs will have all five starting linemen since Week 2. It is crucial that the offensive line stops Chargers defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. The two have a combined nine sacks over their last four games.

The Chiefs defense has been hot and cold all season, but one thing is certain––they give up too many yards on the ground. They average 148 rushing yards per game, the second-worst in the league.

Kansas City needs to contain Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon, who is finally hitting his stride after missing the first two weeks of the season and getting off to a rusty start. In his last game, Gordon put up a season-high 108 yards.

With one of the most dominant offenses in the league, it is time for the defense to buckle down and stop the run.

