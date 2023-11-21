KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the only mistake the Chiefs made in the Super Bowl rematch, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop near the end of the game was glaring.

On 2nd and 10 from midfield with under 2 minutes left in the game, Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass 50 yards downfield to a streaking Valdes-Scantling.

It hit the wide receiver squarely on the hands and bounced off as his arms flailed.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 20: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops a pass late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NFL fans and even current and former NFL players weighed in on social media giving their thoughts on what could have been the game-winning catch.

Valdes-Scantling himself posted on X Sunday morning about the crucial drop.

“I’m grateful, I’ll be better,” he wrote. “And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.”