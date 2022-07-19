KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped a 12-year-old’s dream come true on ESPN’s “My Wish.”

The series that helps grant the wishes of kids with critical illnesses returned after a two-year hiatus.

Myke Eilers was born with pulmonary stenosis, the narrowing of the pulmonary valve, and underwent two open-heart surgeries.

She now plays quarterback for her flag football team in Yorba Linda, California.

Eilers’ wish was to meet Mahomes, but she has even bigger dreams. She wants to become the first woman to play quarterback in the NFL.

The Chiefs flew Eilers and her family to Kansas City for a coaching session at the Chiefs’ training facility with Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Before heading to the field, she was given her own locker next to Mahomes and a custom jersey and Chiefs gear.

On the field, she was given the unique opportunity to throw a ball to Kelce while Mahomes defended his favorite target.

After the training session, Eilers sat with Mahomes to watch game film, including the game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Eilers asked Mahomes how he felt when they scored the touchdown.

“I was almost in shock,” Mahomes said. “I just ran to Travis and just hugged him, and I was like, ‘Man, I love you. We’ll have this forever.'”

My Wish host Chris Connelly asked Eilers why she wants to be an NFL quarterback.

“Because there’s no girls in the NFL, and I just want to show girls who want to play that they can do what they want to do,” she said.

Click this link to watch the story: My Wish.