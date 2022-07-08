LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues his offseason golf tour at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course alongside a long list of celebrities, but one NBA champion is admiring his skills on the gridiron.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is fresh off winning his fourth NBA title and first NBA Finals MVP award and is in Lake Tahoe with his brother, Seth, and father, Dell, in hopes of winning another trophy.

During a press conference, Curry was asked about his fellow competitor, Mahomes, and his abilities in the NFL and admired his ability to take risks.

“The blend of what you can teach and the intangibles. He’s just got such a great feel, great awareness, the flare for the dramatic,” Curry said. “He likes to take chances. I love that style. Same kind of way that I play. There’s a lot of respect and admiration for what he can to do on the field and I’m sure it goes the same way for what I can do on the court, too.”

As the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, Curry is known for his flare and ability to get a shot off from nearly any spot on an NBA court.

STATELINE, NV – JULY 7: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes putts on the 18th green during the second practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 7, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

The same has been said about Mahomes and his ability to find his receivers on any spot on the field.

While admiration and respect exist between the two superstars, at the American Century Championship Golf Tournament, they are competitors, with both hoping to lead the pack and lift the trophy on Sunday.

Curry, who has a handicap of 0, is considered as one of the favorites to win. Mahomes has showcased his skills this summer appearing in several golf tournaments, winning one put on by another fellow competitor, Justin Timberlake, and losing another with Josh Allen as his teammate on a putt on the final hole against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.