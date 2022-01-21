Nelly to headline halftime of Chiefs-Bills game

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during the kickoff of The Main Event tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF – It’s Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Sunday evening, but they won’t be the only stars to take GEHA field.

The Chiefs announced St. Louis-native and Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly will perform at halftime, and Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Judith Hill will sing the national anthem

The 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster will provide a B-2 flyover before kickoff.

Here are some other things you need to know before heading out to tailgate at Arrowhead Sunday afternoon:

SCHEDULE

1:00 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

3:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

3:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

4:40 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

5:29 p.m. – Bills Team Introduction

5:30 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

5:33 p.m. – National Anthem

5:38 p.m. – Coin Toss

5:40 p.m. – Kickoff

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at the stadium, but the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department does recommend, and encourages, fans to wear masks. Unvaccinated staff members working at the stadium are directed to wear masks. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium says it is also taking additional health and safety protocols to help protect fans, staff, and the team.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Although the clear bag policy is in place, guests are encouraged to avoid bringing a bag into the stadium, if at all possible, to expedite their entry process.

If guests have questions or need assistance, including with accessible services, they can contact Fan Experience at (816) 920-4237. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. on event day, guests can also text (816) 920-4237 with location and issue.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC

Parking lots open to fans at 1 p.m. Parking must be purchased in advance and is not accepted at the stadium. Tickets and parking passes are mobile only and fans should save to their mobile wallet for easy access.

STADIUM GATES

All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the 5:40 p.m. kickoff. Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 3 p.m.

As a reminder, fans should access their mobile tickets before they arrive at the stadium to expedite entry to the stadium.

FORD TAILGATE DISTRICT

Fans will find the Ford Tailgate District in Lot M on the north side of the stadium. The area is free for fans and offers drink specials, food specials, food trucks, games and live entertainment. The Ford Tailgate District will open at 1:30 p.m.

GEHA DECK

Continuing with team tradition, there will be a special Spirit Leader Honoree for the game. Former Chiefs defensive end Neil Smith will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

LAMAR HUNT LEGACY SEAT

This week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree is Season Ticket Member Brian Larson. Larson is a volunteer with LOVEtheLOU, a Christian movement working to reverse the trends of poverty and racism in the city of St. Louis, and David’s Well, a Christian ministry improving the quality of life in the remote communities of Panama by building houses, medical clinics, schools and clean water systems.

HUNT FAMILY FOUNDATION 50/50 RAFFLE

This week’s 50/50 Raffle beneficiary will be the Hunt Family Foundation. Raffle tickets are priced at three for $5, 10 for $10 and a playoff special of 100 tickets for $20.

Fans who are not at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday can also participate in the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle online.

Online sales are currently live, but fans must be located in the states of Missouri or Kansas at the time they purchase a ticket online. In-person raffle tickets will remain on sale through the end of the third quarter. The winning ticket will be announced in-stadium and posted online during the fourth quarter of the game and winners do not need to be present to win. Credit and debit cards will be the only form of payment accepted by 50/50 Raffle sellers.

CASHLESS STADIUM

All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all stands and restaurants also offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors only accept credit cards.