KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The world knows Patrick Mahomes a little better now.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback stars in a Netflix docuseries “Quarterback” along with Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.

Episode 2

In the second episode, titled “Homecoming,” Patrick and his wife Brittany get off a private plane in Lubbock, Texas, for Patrick’s jersey retirement and Texas Tech Hall of Fame induction.

Patrick expressed his desire to a kid about how he wanted to play baseball growing up and how playing baseball helped shape his side arm off-platform throws.

His personal trainer Bobby Stroupe explained how Patrick’s body has so much mobility that it helps him make every kind of throw that he makes.

“Patrick can keep his head perfectly still like an owl and still be able to visually see what’s going on [points to his right] and also manipulate his body due to the mobility that he has in his spine,” Stroupe said.

After chronicling the Chiefs’ Week 6 showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Patrick, Brittany, and their daughter Sterling went to Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch in Kearney with other family members. They went down slides, shot at hay bales and fed some ponies.

The most significant part about that segment is Patrick tossing a softball into a barrel and missing repeatedly while Brittany made it in one try. Patrick went to a different game that involved throwing a football through a hole, which he did with ease on the first try.

“I can do that one,” he said in jest.

Episode 3

In the third episode, “Kings of Pain,” the show explored how the signal callers battle through the pain of being subjected to unexpected hits during the game.

Mahomes has a philosophy of complimenting opposing players who look to crush him.

“They have the decision if it’s consciously or subconsciously to finish those hits,” Mahomes said. “I feel like if those guys like me, they won’t finish as hard.”

Mahomes laid out the small bruises and nicks that affected him after the game: a jammed thumb, bruised quad and swollen knee were among them.

“Those hits add up throughout a season,” he said.

He and Stroupe also went into detail about how Mahomes trains during the season three days a week. A-Day is for rejuvenation, B-Day is for movement literacy/power development, and C-Day is for full-speed movements.

Patrick also alluded to a new hairstyle for this upcoming season. Twisting it was among one of his thoughts.

“I can’t have two kids and a mohawk. I gotta be a dad at some point,” he said.

This episode also went into detail about how defenses played their safeties deep against the Chiefs’ offense because they knew Mahomes would throw to short routes if he saw deep safeties.

Mahomes responded to an interception against the San Francisco 49ers by throwing it over their heads to receivers running deep routes:

“They don’t know I watch tape!”

Episode 4

The fourth episode, “Mind Games,” explores how much the quarterbacks have to memorize their playbooks in order for their offenses to run efficiently.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid encourages Patrick to come up with creative plays to integrate into the offense, such as Mahomes’ touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers two years ago that saw him go in motion.

They also gave some glimpses of how Mahomes diagnoses defenses while watching the film.

Fans then got some insight into Patrick’s meeting with actor Henry Winkler before the Los Angeles Chargers game, where they agreed to have dinner in the offseason.

“There is always a seat at my table for you,” Winkler told him.

After the Chiefs’ Week 11 win over the Chargers, Mahomes ended the game and his episode with some confident words.

“This is my s—,” he exclaimed repeatedly.