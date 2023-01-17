KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans who want to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta will have the opportunity to buy tickets this week.

The NFL announced Tuesday that season ticket members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity on Wednesday, January 18, starting at 9 a.m.

Season ticket members will be provided unique passcodes to their season ticket accounts.

Fans who aren’t season ticket holders can register for a pre-sale by signing up for a passcode starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster should the neutral site game materialize. The Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon, the Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

The neutral site designation was a solution the NFL developed after Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury during the Bills/Bengals game in Week 17, which led to the game getting canceled.

The Chiefs earned a first-round bye in finishing the regular season 14-3 but must play Buffalo on a neutral field if the teams advance due to the Bills playing one less game and previously holding a head-to-head tie-breaker over Kansas City.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Jan. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if the Bills and Chiefs advance this weekend.