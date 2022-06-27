KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is reported to have created a buzz around him after the Kansas City Chiefs’ minicamp.

Justin Watson, a 26-year-old, 6 foot 3 inches, 215-pound pass-catcher out of Penn, is said to have impressed the team during minicamp, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

“I believe he will not only make the team, I think he’s gonna make a difference,” Schrager said on NFLN’s Good Morning Football.

The veteran receiver didn’t post flashy stats in Tampa (23 catches, 258 yards, 2 TDs) and didn’t play any offensive snaps in 2021. But his speed and quickness show he has some traits that could be perfect in a Patrick Mahomes offense.

Watson will have a steep climb to emerge as a receiving leader in a deep wide receiver room.

Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain and Cornell Powell are all returners while free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are expected to be the starters along with Hardman.

Rookies Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross are also expected to contribute in their first year and star TE Travis Kelce may lead the team in catches in the absence of Tyreek Hill.

If Watson truly emerges as a leading threat, he will have truly earned it on this talented roster.