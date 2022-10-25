KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Court testimony from Tuesday reveal an additional charge against Thomas Weyer, 19, could play into the existing case against him.

Weyer is accused of hitting Steve Hickle, 66, a Wichita man who was attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with his wife on Oct. 10, 2021. Weyer is accused of hitting Steve with his SUV on a road near Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs game against Buffalo last season.

Court documents state that after Steve was hit by the SUV, two other cars proceeded to roll over him. The driver of the first car did not stop, and Steve died of his injuries.

Laurie Hickle of Wichita said she was only 10 ten feet away from her husband when he was hit on that rainy night.

“I just see the scene over and over and over again,” Laurie said. “It was probably an accident, but he left the scene.”

Weyer is charged with leaving the scene of that accident, which took place roughly a year ago.

On Tuesday, Weyer appeared in a Jackson County court hearing via WebEx. Weyer’s attorney, Taran Parker, told a judge he’d hoped for probation in the case. However, prosecutors revealed that Weyer had been recently cited for driving on a suspended license, which constitutes a violation of his bond agreement, which might make them think twice about offering probation.

It’s been a year-long nightmare that Laurie can’t escape.

“If it was an accident, he should have stayed. In my heart, something should be done. He should have consequences to his actions,” Laurie told FOX4 on Tuesday.

Laurie feels alcohol may have played a role in the crash since rain extended that night’s game for a two-hour weather delay, and fans were still partying. FOX4 asked Parker if Weyer had been drinking, but he wouldn’t comment.

FOX4 also reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs front office for a comment on Tuesday but has not received a reply to the written request.

Weyer is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 10 for a pretrial hearing.