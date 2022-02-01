KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the New York Giants and new head coach Brian Daboll have shown interest in Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator.

Kafka is expected to be a finalist for the position along with; Pep Hamilton, Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator; and Chad O’Shea, Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The former NFL quarterback has been on staff with the Chiefs since 2017 and has worked as offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Daboll, who was recently hired to take charge of the Giants, was a tight ends coach for the New England Patriots in 2013, the same year Kafka was signed to a reserve/future contract with the team.

Kafka would be cut a few months later.

The Northwestern product has helped coach one of the NFL’s top passing offenses with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

After winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles showed interest in Kafka, but he chose to remain with Kansas City.

Kafka joins offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as Chiefs assistant coaches who have drawn interest from other teams in the coaching carousel.

For the second straight season, Bieniemy has been linked to several vacant head coaching positions and conducted interviews with several teams.