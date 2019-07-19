NFL clears Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill for training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The NFL has cleared Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to report to Chiefs training camp next week.

The league had been investigating his involvement in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

But the league says police and court documents are sealed and officials could not prove who injured the boy.

The Chiefs suspended Hill in April, but now he’s eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the chiefs lift their suspension.