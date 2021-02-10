NFL comments on crash investigation involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid

NEW YORK — A day after the Kansas City Chiefs said coach Britt Reid was placed on administrative leave while investigators continue to look into his involvement in a three-vehicle crash that critically hurt a 5-year-old girl, the National Football League gave a comment on the record.

Wednesday afternoon, a league spokesman gave this statement:

“Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family, and the others who were injured.

The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

Ariel Young remains hospitalized in critical condition. A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of her and her family says she still hasn’t woken up, and suffered bleeding in and around her brain.

Britt Reid is being investigated for impaired driving after police say he struck a stalled Chevrolet Impala on its side and then a Chevrolet Traverse from behind on a southbound ramp to get on Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium last Thursday night.

Search warrants indicate that Britt Reid told an officer he was on a prescription for Adderall and had two-to-three drinks before the crash where he admitted to driving a white Dodge Laramie involved.

Records filed this week also show KCPD is going through Britt Reid’s cell phone. In a search warrant, investigators indicate Young’s mother was frantic following the crash and couldn’t find her phone. She pleaded with Reid to call 911. Detectives want to find out if he was on the phone at all in the moments before or during impact.

The NFL’s statement echoes those of the Chiefs on Tuesday, and comments head coach Andy Reid gave following the Super Bowl.

“My heart goes out to the all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Andy Reid said.

“Just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

Britt Reid still hasn’t been arrested or charged in the crash.

KCPD said on Monday that it takes 30 to 60 days to finish putting the case file together and send it to prosecutors. Prosecutors can then take weeks more to decide on charges.