KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have some crucial decisions to make for the 2023 NFL Draft.
With 11 draft picks, the Super Bowl champions have a number of ways they could maneuver the draft. As the Super Bowl champions, they hold the last pick in the first round (31st) and almost every other round.
Several draft experts have tabbed the Chiefs’ position needs as wide receiver, defensive line and right tackle. The departure of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Khalen Saunders and Andrew Wylie has opened roster spots for Kansas City to fill.
Here are some draft predictions for the Chiefs’ first-round pick with three weeks until the city hosts the draft:
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern, North Kansas City High alum
- ESPN’s Todd McShay: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State, Lee’s Summit High alum
- Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department: Tucker Kraft, tight end, South Dakota State
- Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano: Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, Tennessee
- CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
- CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
- NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein: Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, Tennessee
Here is the Chiefs’ entire draft order, as of early April:
- Round 1, Pick 31
- Round 2, Pick 63
- Round 3, Pick 95
- Round 4, Pick 122
- Round 4, Pick 134
- Round 5, Pick 166
- Round 6, Pick 178
- Round 6, Pick 217
- Round 7, Pick 218
- Round 7, Pick 249
- Round 7, Pick 250