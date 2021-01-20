NFL Network report: Mahomes to take part in ‘light practice’ with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate in a “very light practice” Wednesday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Mahomes exited Sunday’s divisional-round game after taking a hit to the head area and entered the league’s concussion protocol.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP must clear the league’s Return-to-Participation protocol before he can be cleared for full practice and participation in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the third quarter against Cleveland, Mahomes took a hit from linebacker Mack Wilson and struggled to get back to his feet. He was taken to the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion, then was seen jogging into the locker room for further evaluation.

Backup Chad Henne took over and held on to the victory and secured a spot in the conference championship.

Prior to leaving the game, Mahomes had completed 21 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories