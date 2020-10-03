NFL postpones Chiefs game against Patriots following positive coronavirus tests on both teams

Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs will not play the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium after both teams had players contract COVID-19. News broke early on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, and now other reporters say Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

The NFL is looking at options on Monday and Tuesday, releasing this statement.

​​The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration. National Football League

