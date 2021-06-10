NFL releases preseason schedule that includes a national audience for the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL released its 2021 preseason schedule, showing Chiefs fans what the team is up against.

The league has the Chiefs opening preseason with a trip to San Francisco. They’ll face the 49ers August 14 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Friday’s Aug, 20 game between the Chiefs and Cardinals in Arizona is one of five nationally televised preseason games this year. The game will be aired on ESPN. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

The Chiefs’ only home game of the preseason happens on August 27, at 7 p.m. The Minnesota Vikings, and former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, return to Arrowhead.

This year the regular-season moved to 17 games. Because of that change, there are only three preseason games per team.

Tickets for the Vikings game, and all home regular-season games are currently on sale.