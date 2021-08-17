NFL requires vaccinations for some Chiefs fans to attend games at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Las Vegas Raiders became the first NFL team to require fans to be vaccinated to attend a game in the team’s new stadium. Last week, New Orleans announced that it would require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours in order to attend Saints home games.

The Chiefs haven’t implemented a strict vaccination policy for fans at this point, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t required for some fans.

The team said that according to the NFL’s COVID policy, all fans who buy a gameday tour of Arrowhead, including GEHA Field must be fully vaccinated. The vaccination is mandatory because of the on-field visit during the tour. Children are also required to be fully vaccinated to take part in the tour.

Don’t miss your chance to take the field this season by purchasing a stadium tour before one of our home games.



The league’s policy also requires fans who attend games at Arrowhead to agree that they will not attend any game if they have COVID-19 symptoms or if they have tested positive for the virus within 14 days before the game unless they are fully vaccinated.

The NFL also said fans cannot be at the stadium if they’ve been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 unless fully vaccinated.