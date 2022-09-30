NEW YORK (WDAF) — NFL fans may soon be able to own a jersey worn during Sunday’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game.

The NFL announced Friday it will auction off a limited number of game-worn jerseys and other items from the Sunday Night Football game. Fans can bid on the items at NFL.com/auction. There are several items already open for bidding.

Money raised through the auction will be used to support the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ian relief efforts, according to the league.

There is also a line of “Florida Strong” t-shirts available through the NFL shop. The t-shirts are designed with fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mind.

The NFL Foundation says it will not profit from any sales through the Florida Strong line.

“The NFL family’s thoughts are will the various communities affected by Hurricane Ian during this difficult time, and we will continue to find additional ways to provide help and support to those in Florida who need it now and in the months ahead,” the NFL said in a statement.

The NFL Foundation will also give $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The money will go to nonprofit organizations helping those who have been impacted the most.

The Glazer Family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, donated an initial $1 million to relief efforts on Thursday.