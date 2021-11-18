‘One of the best trophies I’ve ever gotten’: Patrick Mahomes wins Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime NVP award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 10 has earned him another award for his trophy case.

Mahomes’ 406 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns put him above New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime NVP award!

The winner of the NVP award wins a container filled with Nickelodeon’s famous slime and a trophy with a Nickelodeon blimp on top.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had the honor of handing Mahomes his first-ever Nickelodeon Valuable Player award.

“This has gotta be one of best trophies I’ve ever gotten,” Mahomes said.

The NVP award is the second award Mahomes earned for his dominant performance Sunday night. He was also named the NFL’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

NFL Slimetime is a kid and family-friendly football show hosted by Young Dylan and former NFL player Nate Burleson. The show includes fun graphics and effects over “slimelights” and interviews with players.

The NVP award debuted during last year’s playoffs when Nickelodeon held a kid-friendly simulcast of the Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints wild card game.

Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the first-ever winner of the award despite losing 21-9.