Overland Park mayor proposes wager on Chiefs-Bengals game

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park, Kansas Mayor Curt Skoog is jumping on the sports betting bandwagon.

Tuesday the City of Overland Park tweeted out a video of Skoog calling for a wager with Pat Moeller, the mayor of Hamilton, Ohio. 

The two suburban cities will bet on the outcome of the Chiefs vs Bengals game. If the Chiefs lose, Skoog said he will send Moeller Jack Stack Barbecue. 

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship.

